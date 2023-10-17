NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 22-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced on “sextortion” charges involving a victim from New Orleans, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In February of 2021, Javan Bailey met the victim via social media under the username “dabratt88,” where he posed as an underaged girl.

Documents state Bailey talked to the victim about twerking videos before sending her a video of a child engaging in sexual activity. He demanded the victim send him an explicit video, threatening to release the video with claims of it being the victim.

The victim complied and videos were sent for about three months, according to documents, until May 27, 2021, when law enforcement executed a search warrant on his Ohio home where they found his phone.

A search of his device revealed material sent to him from others of videos containing minors engaging in sexual conduct.

Court documents also revealed Baily sold the content for $30 dozens of times.

Bailey pled guilty to a two-count indictment on charges of producing images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and transmitting interstate threats for the purpose of extorting a thing of value.

He was sentenced to 204 months in prison with 15 years of supervised release to follow.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories