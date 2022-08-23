*Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying two suspects who burglarized a gas station on Aug. 6.

TPSO says the two masked suspects forced entry into the Big Boss gas station, filled laundry baskets with $9600 worth of cigarettes and fled the scene in a silver Honda.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Giovingo at 985-902-2036. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 tip icon.