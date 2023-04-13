All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, U.S. Brandon Brown announced that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a pharmacy student and a licensed pharmacist with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.

According to officials, 25-year-old Balir Guillory, a pharmacy student at a university in Monroe, La., and 37-year-old Brian Miller, a licensed pharmacist who worked in pharmacies in Monroe and Ruston, La. According to officials, the indictment alleges that beginning on or about June 11, 2022, and continuing until December 16, 2022, in the Western District of Louisiana, Guillory and Miller knowingly and intentionally conspired together to distribute Adderall and Vyvanse, both Schedule II controlled substances.

In the indictment, it mentioned that Guillory received part of his education and training while working at Monroe area pharmacies, including one where Miller worked, and that is where they met. According to the indictment, Miller would see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and Vyvanse and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to Guillory, knowing that Guillory was going to sell the drugs to other individuals. In addition, it is alleged that Guillory would also see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to other individuals.

The indictment further alleges that Guillory would obtain prescription drugs from others and sell those drugs to students at the university where he attended pharmacy school in Monroe. Guillory would allegedly use Venmo and other mobile payment services to purchase and sell Schedule II controlled substances.

According to officials, Miller and Guillory face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Americans rely on pharmacies every day to legally dispense prescription medication to whom it is intended. This region is also blessed to have a pharmacy school. Persons who are fortunate enough to work as pharmacists and those who have the chance to study pharmacy should not abuse these privileges. We allege that these persons acted illegally and look forward to proceeding with this case through the judicial process. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.