NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers were shot at, and a woman was wounded in the Seventh Ward area of New Orleans on Friday, Oct. 13.

According to the NOPD, an armed suspect shot at officers in the 2000 block of North Dorgenois Street.

Officers initially responded to the scene on a report of someone being shot.

NOPD officials said a woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance and someone was arrested at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

