TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office has arrested four people in a pick pocket scheme on Saturday (Feb. 18).

In the early morning Chief Jimmy Travis responded to a report of a victim whose I-phone was pick-pocketed while in New Orleans for carnival, but was able to trace their phone to an Air BnB in the Tickfaw area.

Travis was able to obtain a search warrant for the home and officers say they found 40 iPhones in a backpack along with credit cards, debit cards and ids.

All four individuals present at the home, two men and two women, were arrested.

The identities of the four individuals remain unknown. They will be booked as John and Jane Doe until their identities can be confirmed.

Chief Travis asks that anyone who was victim of a pick-pocket in the area St Charles Avenue in New Orleans, specifically an iPhone, to file a report with the New Orleans Police Department.