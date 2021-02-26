BREAKING: Officer dies after being shot at Carver/Warren Easton basketball game

NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement officer was shot Friday night at a high school basketball game in New Orleans. The victim is not an officer with the NOPD, but is with an outside agency, the department says.

According to sources, the shooting happened at about 6:15 at a basketball game on the campus of George Washington Carver. About one hour later, the NOPD announced that the officer died from his injuries.

The NOPD made an appeal for people to avoid driving on Interstate-10 westbound while an ambulance transports the injured officer to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the foyer of the building, on the other side of doors that lead to the gymnasium. It’s the same area where tickets were taking and temperatures were checked prior to the game.

After the shooting, the gym was placed on lockdown, preventing people from entering or leaving. The school’s parking lot is also on lockdown.

According to radio communications, paramedics were working on the injured officer in the back of the ambulance which was going to University Medical Center. Also according to radio traffic, a suspect was taken into custody.

WGNO has multiple crews at the scene. We will update this story as more information is available. We will also have a live report on WGNO News at 10.