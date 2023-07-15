HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A suspect was shot by the Hammond Police Department (HPD) during a search warrant on Saturday, July 15.

Officials of the HPD say the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Natchez Street when officers of the narcotics division were executing a narcotics-based search warrant.

At some point, the alleged suspect was shot and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back in with WGNO for updates.

