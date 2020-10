NEW ORLEANS – NOPD is reporting an officer-involved shooting in the 3800 block of St. Bernard Avenue.

At about 9:30 tonight, the NOPD reported that one of its officers got into a confrontation with a man and feared for his life. We’re told the officer fired and hit the suspect. The officer was not hurt.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay with WGNO for any updates.