Off-duty JPSO Deputy arrested by Slidell Police

SLIDELL, La. — On Tuesday morning, Slidell Police announced the arrest of an off-duty Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) deputy.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Monday night, August 16, Slidell Police were dispatched to a report of gunshots at Extra Space Storage (150 Northshore Boulevard).

For reasons currently unknown, 29-year-old, Bradley Garrott fired a Glock 9mm into the business, damaging glass and several storage units.

Garrott remained on the scene and was placed under arrest, without incident.

Garrott was booked into the Slidell City Jail and has since been transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Criminal Damage Over $50,000

Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentality

Criminal Trespass