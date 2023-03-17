All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 14, 2023, officials of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a sex crime involving a juvenile, which allegedly occurred on March 4, 2023, at Cinemark Tinseltown 17 on Blanchard Street. According to the affidavit, a mother learned that her 15-year-old daughter went to the movie theater on March 4, 2023, and met a 20-year-old male subject, who was known as “Tay Craft.”

The juvenile then entered Craft’s vehicle and allegedly performed oral sex on the suspect. During the sexual act, another subject filmed the minor on a cell phone until Craft allegedly grabbed the phone and placed the camera on himself. He went on to place the camera on the minor committing the act.

According to officials, the video was sent to multiple people. Detectives went on to view the video and identified Atravion D. Craft as the suspect.

Detectives interviewed the minor and she advised that she met Craft on February 13, 2023, in Oak Grove, La. At the time of their initial meeting, the victim was 14 years old. According to the victim, she informed Craft of her age; however, Craft allegedly texted, called, and sent her photos on Snapchat.

According to police, they learned that Craft allegedly made several sexual advances and asked the victim to have sexual intercourse with him multiple times. Prior to the video being filmed, the victim advised that she consented to do the sexual act.

On March 16, 2023, Craft was arrested and charged with Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, Pornography Involving Juveniles, and Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile. His bond was set at $35,000.