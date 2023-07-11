Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Narcotics Investigators and the Oak Grove Police Department executed a search warrant due to a narcotics investigation.

According to authorities, officials received word that narcotics were being distributed and used at a residence on Park Street in Oak Grove, La. During the investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Corrie Lynn Pugachow, 38-year-old Terrene Terrell Freeman, 40-year-old Brandon Scott Carpenter and 50-year-old Tiffany Horn Cason.

The suspects were charged for multiple drug offenses. According to authorities, all suspects were arrested and booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts