MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars in the case of a shooting that happened Tuesday in the Mandeville area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office say the incident started with an argument at the alleged suspect’s house.

According to deputies, just after 7:30 p.m., they responded to the 100 block of Meade Court on a report of a shooting in the area. During an argument between 20-year-old Logan Maxted and a man, Maxted pull out a gun and shot the victim several times.

It is possible that the incident may have happened after Maxted traveled to the victim’s house earlier that day and threatened their younger family member, deputies learned

A family member drove the victim to the hospital before deputies got to the scene but their condition was not released. Maxted was arrested for and booked into the Aggravated Battery and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

“Through their investigation, detectives determined Maxted’s life was not in danger and in no way was he acting in self-defense when he fired upon the victim,” said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriffs Office.