NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an incident in the Seventh Ward Monday, after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the incident reportedly happened just before 8 p.m.

According to the NOPD, the victim was reportedly shot while in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.