SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana pharmacist and pharmacy student has been indicted by a federal grand jury for an alleged drug-trafficking scheme.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana, the pair is being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, obtaining controlled substances by fraud, and distribution of a controlled substance.

The indictment charges Blair Guillory, 25, a pharmacy student at a university located in Monroe, Louisiana, and Brian Miller, 37, a licensed pharmacist who worked in pharmacies in Monroe and Ruston, Louisiana.

The indictment alleges that beginning on or about June 11, 2022 and continuing until December 16, 2022, in the Western District of Louisiana, Guillory and Miller knowingly and intentionally conspired together to distribute Adderall and Vyvanse, both Schedule II controlled substances.

According to the indictment, Miller would see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and Vyvanse and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to Guillory, knowing that Guillory was going to sell the drugs to other individuals.

In addition, it is alleged that Guillory would also see a medical provider to obtain prescriptions for Adderall and would sell all or a portion of the drugs to other individuals.

The indictment further alleges that Guillory would obtain prescription drugs from others and sell those drugs to students at the university where he attended pharmacy school in Monroe. Guillory would allegedly use Venmo and other mobile payment services to purchase and sell Schedule II controlled substances.

“Americans rely on pharmacies every day to legally dispense prescription medication to whom it is intended,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This region is also blessed to have a pharmacy school. Persons who are fortunate enough to work as pharmacists and those who have the chance to study pharmacy should not abuse these privileges. We allege that these persons acted illegally and look forward to proceeding with this case through the judicial process.”

If convicted, Guillory and Miller face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, Special Counsel to the U.S. Attorney.

