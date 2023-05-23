A Ouachita Parish man was arrested Monday on pornography involving a juvenile charges stemming from May 2022.

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Ouachita Parish man was arrested Monday on pornography involving a juvenile charges stemming from May 2022.

According to the Morgan City Police, the department assisted the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations (LBI) in May of 2022 with apprehending a fugitive from Ouachita Parish. Jacque Emanuel Trainer, 25 of Sterlington was wanted by LBI on warrants for pornography involving juveniles.

In November of 2022, the Morgan City Police Department received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Nov. of 2022 about a subject who had engaged in pornography involving juveniles in the Morgan City area in May of 2022.

The Morgan City Police Department and the LBI began an investigation and were able to identify Trainer as the suspect. Evidence was uncovered and warrants were prepared for his arrest. With the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and LBI, was arrested on Monday.

Trainer was transported to Morgan City Police Department and booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He remains incarcerated awaiting court proceedings.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts