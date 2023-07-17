Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A North Carolina man was arrested in St. Tammany Parish on Saturday, July 15, after deputies recovered fentanyl and cocaine during a traffic stop.

Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said detectives performed a traffic stop around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 12 eastbound after observing a 2002 Lexus ES 300 speeding and improperly using lanes.

During the stop, deputies identified the driver as 45-year-old Artavis Bethea. Bethea was reportedly traveling from North Carolina to Texas with a female passenger and his 14-year-old son.

STPSO officials said a K-9 sniffed the car for narcotics and notified the detectives of a positive alert. Detectives then searched the car and allegedly recovered 2.53 pounds of suspected cocaine, about 2.59 pounds of a suspected cocaine and fentanyl powder mixture and $2,446.

Detectives said Bethea claimed ownership of the narcotics.

Bethea was arrested and faces charges of:

Speeding

Improper Lane Use

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS (cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II CDS (fentanyl)

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Cruelty to Juveniles

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts