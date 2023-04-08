NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 51-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday (April 8th).

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Hope Street around 4:00 a.m. According to NOPD, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The man’s identify has not been released at this time.

Details regarding who shot the man and the motive behind it were unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

