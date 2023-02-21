NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that left one dead and sent another to the hospital.

The first shooting happened in the Lower Ninth Ward at the corner of N. Roman Street and Ursuline Street. The NOPD responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition has not been released.

The second shooting happened in the Seventh Ward in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Ave.

Investigations revealed a woman arrived by car at a local hospital, just after 9:30 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. She died a short time after.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the processor gathering evidence and information in order to determine possible suspects and motives.

The Orleans Parish Coroners’ office will release the deceased victim’s name after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.