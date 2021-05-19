NOPD working multiple one-two punching, double-dipping auto theft investigations

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a couple of car theft cases in which the suspects got away with more than other, similar incidents. Details are in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

One of the cases happened Tuesday morning in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd. at a convenience store. According to police, a team of thieves pulled up to the gas pumps in a black SUV and burglarized a nearby car. Surveillance video shows the victims chase after the suspects’ getaway car once the figure out what’s happening.

Moments later, according to police, the same group of thieves returned in a different black SUV and stole the car they’d just burglarized. The surveillance video shows the same victims running behind the suspects for a second time.

Another case happened last Sunday in the 6100 block of Perlita Street. Again, a black SUV is seen pulling up next to a pickup truck that was hitched to a trailer. On the trailer was another car. Police say the truck engine was running, so the thieves simply jumped in it and took off with the truck , trailer and the second vehicle.

While black SUVs were used in both cases, they do not appear to be the same makes or models. Also, so far police have not connected the cases.

Perhaps you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects. If so, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you may be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.