NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 34-year-old Renell Collins, in connection to a shooting.

The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday (March 28th) when a victim arrived at a hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

Through investigation, detectives identified Colling, pictured above, as a person of interest in the investigation.

She is not a wanted suspect, but detectives believe she has vital information in the incident.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Collins is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

