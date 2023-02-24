All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find 26-year-old Raven Green, in connection to a homicide that took place in the Pines Village neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the 5900 block of Beechcraft Street on Wednesday (Feb. 15th). Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located Troy Smith shot multiple times in a driveway.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Through investigation, detectives identified Green, pictured above, as a person of interest in the investigation.

Green is not a wanted suspect in this incident, but detectives believe she could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information as to the identity of Green or other information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.