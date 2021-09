Early Sunday, around 5:30 a.m. the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Galvez and Bienville streets.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Sunday, around 5:30 a.m. the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Galvez and Bienville streets.

According to initial reports, a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting at N. Galvez and Bienville sts. Initial reports show female victim w/gunshot wound to leg transported via EMS to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/7qrukkeO3B — NOPD (@NOPDNews) September 12, 2021

The woman’s current condition is unknown at this time.