NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is injured after a home invasion in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

According to reports, 36-year-old John Conner allegedly kicked in the victim’s back door, smashed her cell phone on the ground, and began attacking her.

At some point, Conner stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

A warrant has been issued for Conner’s arrest.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Conner should contact NOPD at 504-658-6070. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

