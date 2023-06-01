NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Broadmoor area according to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD).

According to reports, the shooting happened in the 3800 block of General Taylor around 10:35 p.m. At the scene, officers located a woman at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The woman’s identify has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.