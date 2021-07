Around 3 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the Third District.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A violent Saturday night continued into early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened in the Third District.

According to officers, the shooting happened on Interstate 610 East at the Elysian Fields Avenue exit.

Initial reports show the woman was shot in the leg.

#NOPDAlert: Investigation under way into shooting on I-610 East at Elysian Fields Ave. exit. Initial reports show female victim w/gunshot wound to leg arriving via private conveyance to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/zpndIWQeGH — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 18, 2021

She arrived at a local hospital on her own according to police.

