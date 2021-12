NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in New Orleans East on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Forum Blvd according to NOPD.

Reports from police show a woman was shot in the leg.

NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7600 blk of Forum Blvd. Initial reports indicate there is an adult female victim suffering with a gunshot wound to the leg. She has been transported to the hospital via EMS. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/jgrdkX5nh4 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 19, 2021

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

No further information is available at this time.