NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, May 23, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting near Lakeview.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Lake Terrace and Lakeshore drives.

Reports show the woman was shot to the hand.

The incident is still under investigation.

No additional information is currently available.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.