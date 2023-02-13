Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detectives are searching for a dog that was stolen from a New Orleans yard last month and the woman accused of refusing to return it to the owner.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Justice the Rottwiler was discovered missing from his home in the 1500 block of Pace Boulevard in Algiers. That was on January 17, police say.

Ten days later, however, detectives say the animal was located and brought to an animal clinic in Marrero to be scanned for a microchip, reportedly by a woman named Ashley. The owner was able to contact Ashley in an effort to get his dog back, however, we’re told the woman allegedly stopped answering the victim’s calls.

Detectives are asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of the dog or the suspect to contact the NOPD’s Fourth District at (504) 658-6040.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.