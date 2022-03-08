Sarenta Taylor (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a 32-year-old woman for questioning in an investigation of a shooting that occurred in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue last month.

According to an NOPD release, Seventh District officers have identified Sarenta Taylor as a person of interest in the Feb. 24 incident.

Taylor is not currently wanted on criminal charges, but detectives feel she may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.