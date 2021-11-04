NOPD: Woman killed and child injured in 7th Ward stabbing

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Shortly after 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, authorities received an emergency medical call.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 2300 block of Pauger Street, near Derbigny, and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to the NOPD, while officers continued to work the scene, they found another victim, a child. The female juvenile had also been stabbed and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the child is currently in stable condition.

WGNO spoke to the victim’s neighbor who described her as a ‘nice’ person. The neighbor added that the victim was a mom of several young children, and she kept to herself.

The NOPD will continue to work the scene and the coroner will release the name of the victim and cause of death after notifying the next of kin.