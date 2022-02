NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred just after noon on Saturday in the St. Roch neighborhood.

According to the report, Fifth District officers began investigating the incident in the 1500 block of Elysian Fields at 12:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

No further information is currently available.