NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Less than an hour after responding to a double homicide in Mid-City that left two dead and another hospitalized, the New Orleans Police Department reported another shooting early Saturday evening.

According to an initial NOPD report, the latest incident occurred in the 3100 block of North Tonti Street.



Fifth District officers responded to a shooting call at 6:59 p.m.

Officers found a female shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to a hospital by Emergency Medical Service for treatment.

No word yet on her condition.