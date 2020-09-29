NOPD: Woman hit by two cars, one driver leaves the scene

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a fatal hit-and-run investigation.

According to police, at about 10:00 Saturday night, a woman walked into the traffic lanes in the 1200 block of Poydras Street, near the intersection with Loyola Avenue.

Police say the woman was hit by a car, and that driver stopped. But then, according to the NOPD, a second passing car also hit the woman but left the scene.

The victim died from her injuries.

Police say that the car that left the scene was a silver hatchback with a female driver.

Anyone who can help police solve the case should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.