NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is wanted after the New Orleans Police Department says she opened fire on a fast food employee.

According to the NOPD’s Major Offense Log, the incident happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 2) in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, just south of the Pontchartrain Expressway. The name of the restaurant was not disclosed.

An early investigation showed that the suspect, who was unidentified, was involved in an argument with multiple employees inside the restaurant. The suspect was issued a refund and then escorted out of the building.

We’re told the incident turned violent when the suspect retrieved a gun from her car and fired a shot through a window in the restaurant, striking one of the employees. The victim was described as an 18-year-old woman. Details regarding the severity of her injuries were unclear.

The suspect then ran away, police say.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.