NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday evening around 5 p.m., The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in New Orleans East.
According to NOPD, the homicide happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Initial reports show that a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body.
EMS pronounced the woman dead on the scene according to reports.
