NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward on Friday, June 2.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Allen Street around 9:00 p.m.

At the scene, officers located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The woman’s identify has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the NOPD at (504)-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

