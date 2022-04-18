NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been roughly a month since a man was fatally shot in New Orleans, but police say a woman could have more information that could help detectives solve the case.

NOPD reports that 31-year-old Nicole Brown has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation of the Dillard-area homicide.

Just after 1 a.m. on March 19, NOPD was called to the 2600 block of Gladiolus Street for a report of a shooting.

A man, later identified as 39-year-old Desmond Greenberry, was transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital on March 29.

Detectives stress that Brown is not wanted on any criminal charges in the investigation, however, they do believe she could have critical information in the case.

Anyone who knows where Brown is or has any additional information on the homicide investigation should contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maurice Stewart at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.