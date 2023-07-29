NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a delivery woman was carjacked while completing a delivery in Lakeview on Friday, July 28.

NOPD officials said the carjacking took place around 10:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Allen Toussaint Boulevard. They said the woman was making a delivery when a black sedan with two people inside pulled up behind her.

A man allegedly got out of the car and approached the woman’s driver-side door before pushing her.

The man then allegedly took the woman’s car, a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander, and fled the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts