Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the Gentilly area late Sunday (Nov. 20) night.

Detectives say 38-year-old Grashell Reed is wanted on charges related to an Aggravated Battery by Shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m in the 3300 block of Mandeville Street. Early reports indicated an unidentified man was shot in the leg.

We’re told the man was taken to an area hospital by private car. Details on his condition were not disclosed.

Anyone with any information regarding where Reed is or the shooting is urged to contact the NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111 or clicking here.

