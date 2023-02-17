All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a 57-year-old woman on multiple narcotics charges.

They say a police officer investigating a different matter in the 6700 block of Bellaire Avenue about 12:45 p.m. Friday, noticed Paulina Briones trying to hide multiple pounds of marijuana in a storage bin in her backyard.

After a search of her residence, investigators say they also found acid tabs, mushrooms, Xanax, and MDMA, as well as a stolen firearm and a large amount of money.

Briones was charged with three counts of illegal possession of a Schedule I CDS; and one count each of illegal possession of a Schedule II CDS, illegal possession of a Schedule IV CDS, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a CDS.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.