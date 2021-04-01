NOPD warns people to be careful pumping gas after 3 attacks in 15 hours

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department issued a warning for people for when they’re pumping gas or walking to their vehicles. Police say that in a span of 15 hours, there were two robberies and an assault.

In each case, the attacker’s description is similar, and he had a gun.

Two of the cases are listed as armed robberies and the third is an aggravated assault with a firearm. They happened in the 5200 block of Crowder Boulevard, the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue, and near the intersection of Morrison and Lamb roads.

Police are urging people be careful when they’re pumping gas or walking to their cars. They also are reminding people not to leave their keys in their cars while pumping gas or to leave their cars unattended for any period of time.

Anyone who might have information about the cases should call the NOPD’s Seventh District at 504-658-6070 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.