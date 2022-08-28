NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday afternoon. The shooting reportedly happened at about 2:50.

The NOPD says they were called to the 1100 block of St. Bernard Ave. on reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man’s condition has not been released but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.