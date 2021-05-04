NOPD: Wanted Bourbon Street shooting suspect identified

NEW ORLEANS – An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Darran Boykins has been obtained by the NOPD for a shooting in the 300 block of Bourbon Street that injured five people on April 25.

Darran Boykins

Eighth District detectives have positively identified Boykins as a perpetrator in this incident.

The suspect is wanted on five counts of aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this ongoing investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.