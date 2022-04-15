NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department began investigating an armed carjacking involving two teenage suspects on Thursday morning.

NOPD reports the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Louisa Street in the Bywater area.

According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, a 48-year-old man was approached by a 17-year-old suspect who then demanded the man’s car. The victim complied, but then fired shots at one of the suspects as he tried to leave–striking the juvenile in the neck.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by the second juvenile suspect, who police say is also 17 years old.

Other details of the incident were not immediately available.