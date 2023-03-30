Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After two people were shot outside a New Orleans gas station earlier this week, police have released an image of a vehicle believed to have been involved.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured GMC Terrain is connected to the shooting Wednesday afternoon that left two people wounded. Police say at least two people riding in the vehicle were armed with rifles.

The car is described as being white in color with no visible license plates. The year of the vehicle is unknown.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Police say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Shell gas station located at Franklin Avenue and Sage Street in the Gentilly area. Details from the NOPD’s Major Offense log indicated a man and a woman were sitting at a stoplight when the vehicle pulled up next to them.

The suspects inside opened fire, striking both victims. Both people were transported to an area hospital where details regarding their condition were unavailable.

A motive as to why the shots were also unavailable. The shooting remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle or the people inside is urged to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

