NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for a man who’s wanted for allegedly burglarizing a vehicle and trying to use the victim’s credit and debit cards.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say on the morning of May 21 around 3:30 a.m., the victim reported their vehicle had been broken into in the 600 block of South Lopez Street.

The suspect reportedly stole credit and debit cards from the car and attempted to make purchases and ATM transactions.

NOPD officials said 21-year-old Samuel Myles was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Myles is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

