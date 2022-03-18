NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are working to locate a person detectives believe may be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier in the week.

(Photo via NOPD)

On Friday, March 18, NOPD released a surveillance picture of a person wearing jeans and a black hooded jacket. Their identity is unknown.

The case in question occurred just days earlier on March 15, when NOPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of North Derbigny Street.

When they arrived around 11:45 a.m., police discovered a 35-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, later identified as Chelsea Nicole Whitehead, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital. Details on his condition were not immediately available.

Investigators say the man is not wanted for criminal charges in the homicide, but they do wish to speak to him as they believe he could have vital information related to the case.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the pictured man is urged to contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.