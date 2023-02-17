NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shooting incidents Friday (Feb. 17th).

The first shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Trapier Street. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to a local hospital. There are no updates on her condition at this time.

The NOPD became aware of the second shooting at about 7:00 p.m., after a woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to her lower body. There are no updates on her condition at this time.

The location of the shooting is unknown.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detectives at 504-364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

