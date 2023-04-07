NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two women and two children are in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.

The New Orleans Police Department says the shooting happened at the intersection of I-10 East and Read Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. Friday. According to the NOPD, two women and two children, one boy and one girl, were suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the body.

The exact ages of the victims were unclear in the early reports of the shooting. All four victims were taken to a nearby hospital where their conditions remain unknown.

We’re told a portion of I-10 East has been temporarily shut down at Crowder Boulevard as police investigate the shooting.

Details regarding the motive behind the incident are unclear. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

