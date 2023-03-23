NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two subjects they believe are responsible for a robbery in the French Quarter.
The NOPD says the incident happened at the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 22). Investigation revealed, the subjects found a victim, held them down, and stole their money before running away.
The subjects were captured on surveillance footage and was last seen wearing:
- Subject 1: Green hooded sweatshirt with black pants
- Subject 2: Light-colored shirt with light-colored pants
No further details are available on the incident but anyone with information on where the subjects could be is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
